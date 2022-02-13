Biggest delays of 2022... so far

HQ

While it's becoming a far less frequent occurrence than it was in 2020 and 2021, delays in the video game industry are still quite commonplace due to the constant effects of the global pandemic. With this in mind, as we did in 2021, it's about time to start our biggest delays of 2022 article, an article that we will continually update as the year progresses and as more delays most likely come about. We'll be using a chronological format, meaning we'll be talking about each game as they were originally intended to release, starting with Weird West.

Weird West - January 11 - March 31

First things first, this delay did originally take place in late December 2021, but considering its for an upcoming 2022 title, we think it deserves a mention regardless. This dark reimagining of the Wild West was expected to launch in early January, and was set to be one of the New Year's first titles. The developer, WolfEye Studios revealed shortly before however that it needs a little more time to iron out some "bothersome issues and accidental deadends", meaning it's now set to arrive on March 31.

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection (Nintendo Switch) - February 1 to 2022

It's becoming quite the common occurrence to see games that are releasing on all platforms delay their Switch version. Life is Strange: Remastered Collection is no different, as this title, despite being available everywhere else today, is still awaiting a Switch launch, as the version needs "a bit more time until they are ready," as the delay statement reads.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Nintendo Switch) - February 4 to within next six months

Following up to Life is Strange, Dying Light 2 Stay Human is another game, which despite being available elsewhere, has not yet received its Switch launch. This version of the game will instead be landing within the next six months, hopefully that means around summertime, as Techland wants to "provide fans with the gaming experience at the level they deserve".

King Arthur: Knight's Tale - February 15 - March 29

While King Arthur: Knight's Tale is technically available to pick up today, through Steam Early Access, the game was expected to officially launch in a few days, on February 15 to be exact. However, a delay by developer Neocore Games has pushed the full launch until March 29, as the team wants to make sure it delivers a "really polished version" of the game.

Rumbleverse - February 15 - TBC

This is quite a strange one as Iron Galaxy's Rumbleverse was originally intending to officially debut on February 15, following a bunch of beta tests on all platforms. However, in a recent statement, the developer announced that it has decided not to launch the game on that date, as "there's more we want to do to perfect the experience." As for when it will be coming now, that remains unclear still.

Evil Dead: The Game - February to May 13

By the time that January was coming to a close, we were still under the assumption that Evil Dead: The Game would be coming in February at some point. We didn't know exactly when, but that it would be coming during the month, which seemed a little fishy to say the least. Boss Team Games provided some clarification to this before February rolled around, by revealing that the game would instead be dropping on May 13, as the team wanted extra time "to deliver the best possible experience".

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl - April 28 to December 8

Shortly before any official announcement was made, a bunch of rumours started doing the rounds, suggesting that GSC Game World's S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl would be abdicating its April 28 release date in favour of one far later in 2022. Needless to say that ended up being true, with the game now arriving on December 8, as the team stated the extra seven months of development are "needed to fulfil our vision and desired state of the game."

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - 2022 to 2023

This is another funky one for the time being as there has yet to be an official announcement on the matter. But, Bloomberg's reliable Jason Schreier has already stated that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been internally delayed from a 2022 launch date to sometime in 2023, meaning we're pretty much just waiting for an official announcement to wrap this up.

As we're barely into 2022, this list is only a small one, but no doubt, if 2020 and 2021 are anything to go by, we'll be seeing this list grow as the year continues to progress.