Bigger and slightly wider: These are the possible dimensions of Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

We have spent literally every day of the present 2024 waiting for Nintendo to give us official information about the Switch's successor. Nintendo Switch 2 will be unveiled before the end of March 2025, but the anticipation for the next hardware leap is such that leaks and internet rumours are almost the bread and butter of our networks, and we have to be careful not to interpret everything as true or false.

Today's case, however, leans more towards real and truthful information. Accessory brand Dbrand has published several pieces of information over the last few days that give us an idea of the size of Switch 2, and which have been corroborated by the reliable media outlet The Verge. Nintendo Switch 2 would have the following features:



Width (with Joy-Con): 270mm



Width (without Joy-Con): 200mm



Height: 116mm



Thickness: 14mm



Based on the size and weight of the current Nintendo Switch OLED model: Width (with Joy-Con): 242mm, Height: 102mm, Thickness: 13.9mm, we see that the next hardware will be slightly longer and slightly wider, which will no doubt be linked to more powerful components underneath its chassis.

As we always say with all information that doesn't come directly from Nintendo on this topic, take it with a grain of salt, but with more and more purported images of the Switch 2 and its new features and components appearing, this has a good chance of being the actual size of the console.