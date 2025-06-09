Bigfoot joins Google Flow team as "first brand ambassador"

HQ

If you have been online even marginally this past weekend, you probably noticed a massive rise in artificial intelligence videos, mostly due to the fact that people are becoming more familiar with Google Flow, an AI filmmaking tool that launched around three weeks ago. This has led to a flurry of new clips, with the recent viral sensation being voiced vlogs from either animals, historical leaders, or even mythical beings.

The latter one is particularly popular, as Bigfoot vlogs have taken the internet by storm, so much so that Google has now joined in on the fun and produced a clip that announces that Bigfoot has joined the Flow team as its "first brand ambassador".

It should be said that this is probably just a bit of fun and games, and the AI creation likely won't be featured much after it becomes less popular when people no doubt begin losing interest in its wild and usually crude vlogs.

