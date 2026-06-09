Big Walk takes us out for a stroll this August

HQ

It's summer, the perfect time to go out and enjoy the wildlife, see some green, and feel the sun. If that doesn't really sound like your thing physically, you can do it virtually in Big Walk, the co-op game from House House which just got its release date. Big Walk will release on the 4th of August.

A bit like Peak, Big Walk takes you through a large map of the natural world, where you and your friends will have to solve puzzles together by walking and talking. The game makes use of spatial audio, meaning you'll have to pull out the megaphone if you want people to hear you from far away.

Big Walk also gives you multiple tools which you can use to keep track of your friends and solve puzzles. Here's hoping it can recreate that Peak magic, and give us a co-op experience to remember when it launches on the 4th of August.