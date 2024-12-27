Big the Cat was almost in the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie

HQ

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premiered earlier this month and is doing well with fans and critics. Each film has introduced new characters, with the second film in the series introducing Tails (with the exception of the final scene in the first) and Knuckles, while the third film will introduce the hero's rival, Shadow. Now, screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller also reveal that they planned a cameo by Big the Cat in the second movie.

"In one draft of Sonic 2, when they're going through the snowy mountains to the cave, we had a bit, because Sonic 2 was sort of an Indiana Jones.", said Casey. Then he continued:

"Indiana Jones, it's a trope that at some point a skeleton pops out at you and scares you. So we were going to do that, but with a skeleton of a, I would say, a Big the Cat, not necessarily-"

"Not necessarily the Big the Cat.", inflikade Miller.

In the end, they scrapped the idea, Casey said, so we'll just have to wait and see if or when we get to see the feeding kitty cat in the future. Given that there are many other characters we haven't yet seen the light of day, perhaps there are more likely characters to introduce first, such as Amy, Metal Sonic or Silver the Hedgehog.