Big surprise: On your Tail confirms Nintendo Switch version it's available now!

There can never be enough games with furry characters, at least not in the indie scene, and today's Humble Games Showcase saw a few tales. But the best surprise of the afternoon came from the previously announced On Your Tail, which released a new trailer.

We were expecting to see a few more scenes from this laid-back mystery-solving adventure game, in which you control an anthropomorphic animal, which was released last October on PC via Steam. On Nintendo Switch it was also confirmed for release, but not the date, which was originally also going to be in 2024. Well, it turns out that release date is.... Today! You can now go to the Nintendo eShop and experience the full On Your Tail adventure on your Nintendo console. And if you don't know if this might be something for you, it also has a demo available for you to make up your mind.

And if you haven't heard of On Your Tail until now, we've got its recent launch trailer for you below.