Big Sega-related reveal rumoured to happen next month

We know there are a whole lot of old Sega fans amongst our readers, and we think they'll be very happy to hear that something really major seems to be cooking. It is Gematsu that has noticed that the Japanese tech journalist Zenji Nishikawa claims to have a huge scoop in the June 4 issue of Weekly Famitsu, which he compares to the Playstation 5 reveal last year in Wired and says it is "revolutionary" and "will rile up the games industry".

Nishikawa has also confirmed that it is, in fact, Sega related - although he specifically said that it isn't Dreamcast 2. But in all honestly, we have a hard time figuring out what would be bigger than the announcement of Playstation 5 than new Sega hardware, or what do you think?

Next week, we'll have the answer and promises to come back to this.