Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing is coming to Steam

An early April Fool's joke? You might think so—but no. Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing, widely considered one of the worst games of all time, is somehow making its way to Steam. Originally released in 2003 by GameMill and developed by Stellar Stone, the game is infamous for its many and, to say the least, serious (yet hilarious) flaws.

How about opponents that don't move at all? Or the fact that your truck can accelerate infinitely—as long as you're reversing? Other charming aspects of Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing that elevate the experience include the complete disregard for steep hills or slopes, which have zero effect on your truck's speed.

And to top it all off, you can drive straight through major obstacles like buildings and trees, as the game doesn't register collisions whatsoever. Pure genius.

The reviews at the time were merciless, and Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing became the lowest-rated game on both Metacritic and GameRankings upon release. The big question now is whether any work has been done on the game for its Steam release—or if it's still the unplayable mess it once was. A historical oddity worth a good laugh.

Will you be picking up Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing on Steam?