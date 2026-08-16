Big news for Disneyland Paris, the original Space Mountain inspired by Jules Verne will be back

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Disney's D23 event revealed a lot of news about upcoming attractions and lands coming to the Disney parks worldwide, and Disneyland Paris, which often feels like the most neglected Disney resort in terms of new rides and announcement, got its (small) share of updates this time. The biggest surprise was the confirmation that Hyperspace Mountain, the Star Wars-themed roller coaster at Disneyland Paris, will close and the ride will return to former glory and gain back the Jules Verne theming.

Back when it opened in 1995, Space Mountain: De la Terre à la Lune differentiated itself from other Space Mountains in other Disney parks for its steampunk theme inspired by Jules Verne, a truly French touch for the Parisian resort. However, years later a Star Wars theme was shoehorned in the attraction, altering the original music and visuals, and most fans agreed it was a major downgrade.

Confirmed this year at D23, the Star Wars version of the ride will close at the end of 2027 and will be transformed again into the original Jules Verne version some time later (likely reopening in 2028). Disney says it will take "extensive technical work, maintenance upgrades, attraction's indoor sets and props, enhanced queue and new effects."

Disney aims to refresh classic rides at Disneyland Paris

On its website, Disney confirms this is part of the "New Magic 4" programme recently launched at Disneyland Paris, aimed to refresh some classic attractions, beginning with new scenery for Rivers of the Far West in Frontierland. "Several other projects, at various stages of development, will be unveiled gradually", Disney said.

Sadly, there were no announcement of actual new rides or lands to Disneyland Paris Park (the rumours of a dedicated new Star Wars land ended up being nothing), while the neighbour park, Disney Adventure World, did not receive any new announcements except for a few artworks of the already in construction water ride based on The Lion King, which still has no opening date set...