Big Mouth's seventh season embrace's its kids growing into teenage dirtbags

Netflix revealed to its subscribers that this coming October will see the return of Big Mouth, with the release date announced as part of a teaser trailer starring Megan Thee Stallion as a hormone monster. Well, now that we're getting ever closer to that series making its return, a full trailer for the show has been published.

This trailer gives a glimpse at some of the antics that the hormone monsters and the Big Mouth kids will be getting up to as they look to graduate from middle school. Fittingly, the song that is played on the trailer is Wheatus' Teenage Dirtbag and this really does seem to highlight the stage of life that the young animated cast find themselves in.

Catch the trailer below and look forward to Big Mouth's seventh season returning on October 20, 2023.