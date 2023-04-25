Big Mouth to wrap up with Season 8

There are very few Netflix series that live long enough to even think about an eighth season, but the animated Big Mouth has managed to achieve that feat. As reported on by Deadline, the series has been renewed for an eighth and final season, all ahead of the show's seventh season arriving this year.

Season 8 of Big Mouth will be arriving at an unannounced date in 2024, and will conclude this era of animated series on Netflix, as the streamer has also announced that the spin-off show, Human Resources, will be concluding with its upcoming second season, planned for this year.

As stated in the report by Deadline, series executive and voice of many of its characters, Nick Kroll, said: "If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take eight years to finish, they would have been like, 'Yeah, that sounds about right. This seems like it will never end.'"

The exact release dates for Season 7 of Big Mouth and Season 2 of Human Resources have yet to be announced by Netflix.