Big Mouth Season 7 debuts next month

We're nearly at the end of the Big Mouth journey, after six seasons, the show is set to very soon get its seventh and then end with its eighth, but with Season 7 planned for this year, Netflix has now revealed exactly when we can look forward to that.

Set to premiere on Netflix on October 20, 2023, we don't actually have a full trailer for the show yet, as the teaser below solely reveals the release date and announces that Megan Thee Stallion will be appearing in the show as a hormone monster.

As for what this season will look to tackle, the Big Mouth kids will be heading to high school, meaning a new level of anxieties will no doubt be explored.