Big Mouth Season 6 trailer shows first look at Maury's baby

After a bit of a lengthy wait since Season 5 wrapped up, the sixth season of Big Mouth is almost here, as the animated Netflix series will be back on October 28. But ahead of that date and following up to the recent teaser trailer, a full trailer for the upcoming season has dropped, and this one is full of a bunch of the chaotic antics that make the show memorable.

And while that does include Vikings and seemingly Celtic warriors, the trailer does also include a first look at Maury's baby, which will finally be arriving in this season. There's no word on the name of the baby hormone monster, but we do get a glimpse of a scene where Maury holds it up like Rafiki does to Simba in The Lion King.

Check out the trailer below to catch all of this and more crazy antics, all before Season 6 of Big Mouth debuts on October 28.