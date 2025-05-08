Big Mouth looks to go out with a bang with its biggest season to date

HQ

It's almost the end of an era for Netflix. Soon, its longest-running U.S. scripted series will be wrapping up, as Big Mouth will be premiering its eighth and final season on May 23. With that being the case, the streaming service has now shared the trailer for this last batch of episodes, which seem to be looking to be its biggest, wildest, and most stacked yet.

The show will be looking to send off its young cast of characters by seeing them going through even later stages of puberty, with Nick finally growing and becoming taller after seasons and seasons of being tiny. Of course, these changes see the Hormone Monsters getting up to all manner of naughty business, and it's very safe to say that this new trailer is not for delicate folk.

As per the cast, the crew for this last batch of episodes is mega, with the trailer noting that the following stars are all involved to some degree:



Nick Kroll



John Mulaney



Jessi Klein



Jason Mantzoukas



Ayo Edibiri



Maya Rudolph



Fred Armisen



Jordan Peele



Andrew Rannells



Cynthia Erivo



Quinta Brunson



Kristen Wiig



Steve Buscemi



Holly Hunter



Natasha Lyonne



Ali Wong



Billy Porter



Lena Waithe



Keke Palmer



Stephanie Beatriz



Andy Bryant



Thandiwe Newton



Paul Scheer



Rosie Perez



Jack McBrayer



Mark Suplass



Nathan Fillion



Chloe Fineman



Zach Woods



Big Mouth's final season debuts on May 23 and you can see its trailer below.