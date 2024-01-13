Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Big Little Lies' third season is in the works

Reese Witherspoon has confirmed that another season is being actively worked on.

If you've been eagerly awaiting another adventure with the Big Little Lies crew, we have some good news for you. Because while speaking on the red carpet for the 81st Golden Globes, Reese Witherspoon has revealed that the third season of the drama series is currently in the works.

As per Variety, "We are working on it. [Nicole Kidman] and I have been working on it a lot."

Speaking about Kidman, while partaking in a Q&A at the CME Group Tour Championship in November, the Australian actress also talked about the show, stating, "I loved Big Little Lies. We will be bringing you a third one, just FYI."

HBO has yet to affirm the existence of a third season of Big Little Lies, meaning we'll have to wait a while longer to hear anything more official about the series' return.

