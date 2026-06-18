Big John "The Boshfather" Fisher will be the landlord at VCT Masters London's The Phoenix Arms Fan Fest pub

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This weekend, the Valorant Champions Tour Masters London event will come to a close, with the final few matches of the playoffs being featured in the days ahead. With games set to be offered between June 19-21, the major tournament will also offer a Fan Fest where players can come together and celebrate all things Valorant, even watching the matches as a dedicated community.

To this end, one such element that will be offered during the Fan Fest is a themed pub called The Phoenix Arms. This is described by Riot Games as a "tongue-in-cheek pub experience" that offers "themed decor, community activities, and a few surprises behind the bar." Interesting... What could that latter point be referring to?

It turns out Riot has managed to tap Big John "The Boshfather" Fisher to be the landlord of The Phoenix Arms during this time, with the popular social media influencer set to be on-hand and dishing out pints for any visitors. Due to Big John's recent stardom, one would have to assume that there will be quite the turnout to see the man in action.

The Phoenix Arms will be located in the Hackney Bridge part of the Copper Box Arena where the event is happening, so will you be heading down to have a pint with The Boshfather?