Big John smashes Guinness World Record by naming most Chinese takeaway dishes within 30 seconds

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He has become a bit of a national treasure in the United Kingdom and this latest development will only go to cement his legacy even further. John "Big John" Fisher has officially become a Guinness World Record holder, as the popular internet sensation has now smashed the record for naming the most Chinese takeaway dishes from memory within a 30-second window.

The immense effort was captured live on video, where Big John relayed off a slate of menu items across the chow mein, fried rice, black bean sauce categories, with a variety of appetisers and other menu items dotted in between. In total, Big John notched up 40 total menu items in 30 seconds, which was enough to beat the record and claim the title for his own.

Speaking about the feat, Big John said: "I got known online for eating Chinese takeaway through no fault of my own - my middle son Henry used to put me on TikTok and social media without me knowing. And people just seemed to like my takeaway orders."

You can see the remarkable effort in the video below.