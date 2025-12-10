Big Hops to give the New Year a jump-start with January launch date

January is typically a rather slow month for video game launches, as the industry wakes back up from its Christmas-time slumber. The folks over at Luckshot Games will clearly not be relaxing much as we head into the holidays however, as during the Day of the Devs broadcast, the indie team revealed that their project, Big Hops, will be one of the first games to arrive in the New Year.

Set to launch as soon as January 12, 2026, and on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch 1, and PS5, this is an action-platformer game that puts players into the shoes of a frog hero known as Hop, who after being kidnapped by a spirit called Diss, must figure out how to return home. This won't nearly be a simple task however, as Hop will need to traverse a desert, an ocean, and a mountain, all while dealing with Diss along the way.

As a froggy hero, you will have access to a strong slate of platforming skills that range from leaps and dives, climbing and belly sliding, wall running and even swinging through the air, meaning getting about should be somewhat manageable. And we're also informed that as you travel around the three main biome levels, you might come across different outfits and dye options to be able to customise Hop to your liking.

Will you be checking out Big Hops in the New Year?