Big Hops has received a conspiracy-fuelled and photography-focussed free DLC

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Developer Luckshot Games has launched a free DLC for its adorable platformer, Big Hops, a new batch of content that introduces a side mini-game framed around conspiracy theories and which utilises photography as a key mechanic.

It's known as Cappler's Conspiracy and it revolves around meeting a new conspiracy theorist owl known as Cappler, who asks you to complete a bunch of photography jobs to help him prove or disprove theories. To complete the task at hand, Luckshot has enhanced the photography element in the game with 17 filters to utilise, zoom lenses, a new gadget that lets you shift the world around you, plus six new trinkets that affect the gameplay, including by letting you play in first-person.

The description for the DLC adds: "Cappler's Conspiracy is a new 2+ hour photography game hidden inside Big Hops. You'll meet a conspiracy theorist Owl named Cappler who needs your help exploring some weird ideas. He'll send you on jobs to prove (or disprove) the existence of Aliens, Ghosts, Mole People, and more. For your efforts you'll be rewarded with dozens of new camera filters, lenses, and a special Sky Shifter gadget.

"To find Cappler and get to work, keep an eye out for Cappler's special symbol hidden throughout the many worlds in Big Hops!"

The update is available as of now on PC and PS5 and is said to be coming to Nintendo Switch early this week. Check out the announcement trailer for Cappler's Conspiracy below and don't miss our full and dedicated review of Big Hops either.