Hungry for Halo? Then today is a good day to return to Master Chief's latest adventure, because now the Spring Update to Halo Infinite is released.

It contains a little bit of everything, where the Halo 2 favorite Assault mode now returns along with the new weapon Fuel Rod SPNKr, updates to both Forge and Sandbox are added and a major overhaul of the Premium Operation Pass is promised. You can read more about all this at Halo Waypoint.