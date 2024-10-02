Big day for F-Zero: F-Zero 99 gets a new update, and two more GBA classics confirmed for NSO

HQ

F-Zero is finally getting some love, as Nintendo has made two simultaneous announcements. First, F-Zero 99 is getting a big free update Today, version 1.5.0, which adds five new tracks and a one-year anniversary event.

The limited-time event will bring some free rewards just for starting the game and 12 news rewards (anniversary badges, backdrops, borders, and emotes), and you will be able to earn them if you beat at least one Lucky Rank daily. If you colllect all 12, you will get a bonus decal.

The five new tracks are also something special, as they were originally only distributed through the Super Famicom Satellaview on the BS F-ZERO GRAND PRIX (Mute City IV, Sand Storm I, Big Blue II, Sand Storm II, Silence II).

Two old GBA F-Zero games are coming October 11 to Nintendo Switch Online

Later, on October 11, Nintendo is adding two GBA titles to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. These are F-Zero Climax and F-Zero: GP Legend, both developed by Suzak.

F-Zero: GP Legend launched in Japan in 2003 and in Europe and North America in 2004, and was based on the anime series. But F-Zero Climax, which launched 2004 in Japan, was never localized. This will be the first time the game is oficially available outside of Japan, 20 years after its launch.

That said, these two GBA classics will have to wait a bit longer, as they will be added on October 11, so players can focus now on F-Zero 99 and its limited-time anniversary event.