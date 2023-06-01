BIG Conference sets dates for 2023 edition later this year

HQ

The BIG Conference Bilbao in Spain is one of the most relevant video game events for developers and industry players in the calendar year, with an important international presence (Shuhei Yoshida was the main guest and Honour Award in 2022), it has now confirmed the dates for this year's edition. It will be held on 15 and 16 December at the Euskalduna Conference Centre.

For this year, the Bilbao event wants to expand its offer for the general public with a larger exhibition area. BIG Conference 2023 wants to maintain its philosophy of "creating a space for networking and business development in the video game industry, attracting publishers, investors and other industry players from all over Europe to its activities. On the other hand, to offer practical training that professionals can apply from the first minute to improve their business options, learning from the successes (and sometimes the mistakes) of some of the most outstanding developers of the year", explained Antonio Santo, the event's content director.

The Titanium Awards and the international BIG Indie Contest, which awards prizes for both local and international development, will also be held as part of the event. Details of these activities will be announced soon.

If you would like to attend BIG Conference 2023 as a member of the public, you can purchase your tickets from here.