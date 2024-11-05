BIG Conference 2024 previews new speakers and changes the format of the BIG Contest indie awards competition

HQ

For years, BIG Conference Bilbao has taken over from the previous FUn&Serious, offering a meeting point for the public, developers and members of the videogame industry to create business and development synergies that promote the Spanish industry, inside and outside our borders. As every year, Gamereactor will be in Bilbao to offer a special coverage of the event, with interviews, demos and good atmosphere. And now we know a little of what awaits us there.

The organisers have been confirming over the past few weeks some of the speakers who will be attending the event, including V Buckenham, creator of Downpour; Thomas Panuel and Julien Moya from Rundisc, who will be presenting a post-mortem of Chants of Sennaar. Now also confirmed are illustrator Clara Dies, Emilio Coppola, CEO of Godot Foundation (the open source game engine) and Adam Roches, founder and creative director of Robust Games, who is presenting his first title Loco Motive. Roger Mendoza, co-founder of Nomada Studio, will also give Neva's post-mortem,

and Laura González, from IndieDevDay, who here changes roles to present her new professional project in the form of the job placement-focused video game project incubator Powerup+.

In another important aspect of the BIG Conference activities, this year the format of the BIG Contest is changing to facilitate the participation of more studios that are unable to attend in person and present their projects for the Most Innovative Game nominations. A category with a prize of 4,000 euros for the winner and an invitation to present their game on stage after the launch, all expenses paid. In addition, the competition goes from being international to European level only. Jupiter Hadley, journalist and new coordinator of the BIG Contest, will also give a presentation focused on game jams as a driver of video game innovation.

Many activities, as well as the chance to try out a multitude of games in development, are planned for 5, 6 and 7 December at the Euskalduna Palace. If you would like to attend BIG Conference Bilbao 2024 as a visitor, or if you would like to contact the organisers, you can do so here.