Big companies took 'E3 for granted,' says Take-Two CEO

Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick has criticised some of the larger gaming companies, stating that they didn't realise the importance of E3 and instead took it for granted.

Speaking with GamesIndustry.biz, Zelnick said: "I think for a period of time, some of the large players in the business took E3 for granted and decided to step away from the show, but still be in the publicity business at the same time and in the same location, and I think that is problematic. I think you either have to support the show, or there isn't going to be a show."

It's not clear which large companies Zelnick is referring to, but over the years we've seen big names in gaming step aside from E3 such as Nintendo, Sony, and EA. Earlier in his interview, Zelnick also talked about the importance of E3 and what made the show so useful for video game companies.

"[Take Two has] always been a supporter of E3 and I think it served a great purpose as a show for the media, as a show for investors, as a show for distribution partners and consumers who are avid about the business, 'prosumers,' if you will. That served a great purpose for us."

