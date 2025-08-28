Big change in UEFA Champions League final: it will kick off three hours earlier, at 18:00 CET

HQ

With Champions League 2025/26 close to beging (the draw will be made today, Thursday), UEFA has announced a big change regarding the final: it will kick off three hours earlier than usual. Instead of kicking off at 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST, it will now beging at 18:00 CET, 17:00 BST.

The decision is designed to enhance the matchday experience and benefit fans, teams and host cities, says UEFA: "With this change, we are placing the fans' experience at the heart of our planning. The UEFA Champions League final is the highlight of the football season, and the new kick-off time will make it even more accessible, inclusive, and impactful for everyone involved", said UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.

Ceferin says that the usual night matches at 21:00 CET are "better suited for midweek matches", but an earlier kick-off on a Saturday for the final "will ofer fans the opportunity to enjoy the rest of the evening with friends and family, reflecting on the game of the season."

Do you agree with the change? It's true that, when the match started at 21:00 CET, eight PM in the UK, it could drag until nearly midnight in the case of extra time and penalties. This meant the celebrations started much later, often with no public transport options available. The new time will make it easier for families and children to attend the match and, if they're in the lucky side, celebrations.

Logistically, it also has many benefits for the cities that host the final. For the host cities, it will "boost the positive economic impact of the event by giving fans the possibility to continue their celebrations", and for supporters, it will mean improved access to public transport and, mainly more security when leaving the stadium. UEFA surely had the 2022 final in mind when taking this decision...

This change will be permanent, sixteen years after the final was moved to Saturdays (in 2010). The 2025/26 Champions League final will take place at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest.