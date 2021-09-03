Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain revealed for Nintendo Switch, will release on December 3

HQ

In the Switch's more than four-year lifespan, we've seen many classic Nintendo franchises make a return after a lengthy hiatus. We saw Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training launch on the hybrid machine earlier this year and the WarioWare series is returning this month with its first core console outing in more than eight years. The latest series to be revived by Nintendo is Big Brain Academy as a new title Brain vs. Brain has been revealed and it'll launch on December 3.

The title is the very first in the series in more than 14 years with the last release being Big Brain Academy: Wii Degree which was released in 2007. This latest entry, as its name suggests, has a more competitive edge to it and it includes two-player touchscreen battles that can be played in handheld mode. Up to four players at a time can test their mental abilities and they can select their own personal difficulty settings when competing against each other. Impressively, it also saves ghost data from past players, so you have the feel of competing against them even when solo.

Please Nintendo, can you bring Nintendogs to the Switch next?