Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain receives a brand-new overview trailer

Take a closer look a some of the game's mind puzzles and customisation options.

It isn't long now until the final first-party Nintendo release of the year hits storefronts. With this being the case, Nintendo has released an extended overview trailer for Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain that shows off the game's difficulty options, multiplayer modes, and customisation options.

The trailer also shows more of the game's mind-bending puzzles in action. Heavyweight tasks players with identifying the heaviest critter onscreen, Frame Filler requires you to complete the image by selecting the correct missing piece, and Reverse Retention is a tricky memory game that tasks you with memorising a pattern backwards.

You can take a look at the brand-new trailer in the video above.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

