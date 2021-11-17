Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain free demo is available now!

HQ

As we all know, Big Brain Academy is finally coming back this winter - Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain will launch on Nintendo Switch this December 3. The last game in the series released was Big Brain Academy: Wii Degree back in 2007, so, it's been more than a decade. Well, time for more mental fun, and the best part is, you don't have to wait until December to enjoy this brain-bending title. You can have a bit of its taste first, starting right now.

If you want to warm up your brain before you dive into the full game, Nintendo has you covered. Via the official Twitter, it has been announced that the free demo for Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain is available now. You can already download it, and try out a selection of activities.

Are you ready for some challenges?