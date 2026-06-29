Big boy season is here as Bob makes his Tekken 8 gameplay debut

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A Tekken fan-favourite character is back and according to his hat he's bigger than ever. Bob, the man who was so good at fighting he decided he'd see if he was as skilled with some extra timber, is coming to Tekken 8 this summer.

Fighting with a mix of fast-paced offence and slower, more devastating moves, Bob shows that size isn't everything, as he decimates some of the strongest Tekken fighters in the gameplay trailer below. He officially makes his debut on the 19th of August, following Kunimitsu kicking off Season 3 this Spring.

Bob also comes with additional costumes, not just his cool red tracksuit. His shirt and pants combo with an American eagle tie feels like it's going to be a fan-favourite almost instantly, but he's got plenty of looks for people to change into as they play. What's more, at the end of the trailer we got confirmation of the third Season 3 character, as Roger Jr. looked to take on Leroy in the outback of Australia. Roger Jr.'s debut will properly land on the 11th of October, at Evo France.