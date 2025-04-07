Big Bird is the 2025 Red Bull Kumite champion

HQ

The annual Red Bull Kumite tournament has come to a close once again. The Street Fighter 6 event concluded over the weekend after seeing 16 of the best players from around the world flocking to Paris to secure a share of a €50,000 prize pool. With the grand finals happening yesterday, we now know the victor, a person who just so happens to be returning to the mountaintop.

Following winning Red Bull Kumite in 2023, Adel "Big Bird" Anouche was dubbed champion once again, after defeating "EndingWalker" in the grand finale. Big Bird's mastery of Rashid proved to be too much for EndingWalker's Ryu, with the result ultimately going in the former's favour to make for a 5-3 victory.

As for what's next for Big Bird and competitive SF6, as we're nearing the summer, it's almost time for two of the biggest tournaments of the year, the Esports World Cup and Evo 2025.