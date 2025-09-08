Big Ben restoration up for prestigious architecture award

HQ

The nominees for the annual RIBA Stirling Prize for the UK's best architecture this year has been announced. In total, six buildings have been selected and are up for the award with the winner set to be crowned as soon as October 16, and making the cut is perhaps the country's most famous landmark.

The restoration of Big Ben, which is officially known as Elizabeth Tower, has made the cut, where it is competing alongside the Appleby Blue Almshouse, the Hastings House, the London College of Fashion, Niwa House, and The Discovery Centre.

All of the buildings are already winners, with each having a RIBA National Award 2025 to their name, and all but the Hastings House also having a RIBA London Award 2025 too, with that building instead having a RIBA South East Award 2025.

It's unclear who will win, but the restoration of Big Ben is by far the most notorious building on the list.

This is an ad: