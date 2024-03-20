Big announcements for Metal Gear Solid set for later in the year, we get our first look at Snake Eater's main menu

HQ

Metal Gear Solid fans were treated to just over 20 minutes of updates and announcements from Konami yesterday. While there wasn't anything to really blow people away, there were some interesting smaller announcements, with the potential of bigger reveals later in the year.

We got word that Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2 is in the works, though the titles for the collection haven't yet been decided. Moreover, we saw the main menu screen for the upcoming Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater.

Dusk Golem on ResetEra holds firm that this is just a starter before the main course. The leaker claims that there will be bigger announcements in another video presentation later in the year.