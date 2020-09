You're watching Advertisements

Surprisingly, Funcom announced that they are ready for a big imminent announcement for their online multiplayer survival game, Conan Exiles.

As reported in a brief press release, the announcement will, according to a countdown on the game's official website, be made next week, precisely on September 10th. The official Conan Exiles Twitter account will post teaser images regarding the announcement daily, so be sure to head over there and take a look.