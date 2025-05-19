Biden facing aggressive prostate cancer diagnosis, office says

Dansk
The latest news on the United States. We now know that Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive, hormone-sensitive form of prostate cancer that has already metastasized to his bones, according to his office.
According to his office, the 82-year-old former president and his family are now evaluating treatment paths. The announcement has prompted responses from political figures worldwide and stirred speculation ahead of upcoming political publications.