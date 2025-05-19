English
Biden facing aggressive prostate cancer diagnosis, office says

Former president's condition raises new concerns amid treatment deliberations.

The latest news on the United States. We now know that Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive, hormone-sensitive form of prostate cancer that has already metastasized to his bones, according to his office.

According to his office, the 82-year-old former president and his family are now evaluating treatment paths. The announcement has prompted responses from political figures worldwide and stirred speculation ahead of upcoming political publications.

Chicago, Illinois, August 19, 2024: President Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention // Shutterstock

