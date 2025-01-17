Biden administration won't enforce the US TikTok ban this Sunday

HQ

For months, we've been talking and writing about an impending ban on TikTok in the US. Wanting the app to be US-owned in the country, the American government demanded that TikTok owner ByteDance sell the app. After the demand was denied, the US decided to ban TikTok this Sunday, the 19th of January.

However, now the Biden administration is walking back on that date, deciding it should be up to the Trump administration to enact the law instead. "Our position on this has been clear: TikTok should continue to operate under American ownership. Given the timing of when it goes into effect over a holiday weekend a day before inauguration, it will be up to the next administration to implement," a White House official told ABC News.

While that would mean it's up to big Donny to decide what's going on with TikTok, the app itself might just decide to shut itself off in the US anyway. 170 million people in the US use TikTok, but already many have shifted over to RedNote, another Chinese app with very similar functions.

