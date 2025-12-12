Bezos and Musk explore building AI data centers in space

HQ

Blue Origin has been developing technology for artificial-intelligence data centers in orbit for more than a year, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing a person familiar with the matter (via Reuters).

The report also says Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to use upgraded Starlink satellites to host AI-computing payloads, pitching the concept to investors as part of a share sale that could value the company around $800 billion.

Interest in orbital data centers has accelerated as terrestrial facilities strain power grids and require massive amounts of water for cooling.

Bezos has previously predicted that gigawatt-scale data centers will be built in space within 10-20 years, arguing that constant solar power will eventually make off-planet computing cheaper than Earth-based alternatives.

Speaking in October, he said space offers "24/7" solar energy without weather interruptions, making it ideal for large AI-training clusters. Musk, meanwhile, recently dismissed reports that SpaceX is already raising funds at an $800 billion valuation.