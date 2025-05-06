Beyond Vice City: five new locations revealed in GTA VI

HQ

Without prior warning, Rockstar Games has released the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, launching on May 26, 2026, on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. But this time, unlike the first trailer (released a year and a half ago!) Rockstar has also launched a new website with tons, and we mean tons of new screenshots and details.

No gameplay details so far for GTA 6, but a lot of information about the new characters, including protagonists Jason and Lucía, and also side characters like Brian Heder the drug dealer, Raúl Bautista the bank robber, or the influencers Real Dimez. And we also have a lot of information about new locations, beyond the obvious, Vice City.

Much like GTA V, the actual city will only be a (not small) part of the map, which will include a lot of nature areas to explore in the state of Leonida, Rockstar's version of Florida. The most exotic and beautiful locations, like the archipelago Leonida Keys, filled with yacht parties and marine life (you can even go for a dive), or the forest in the Mount Kalaga National Park, will contrast heavily with the rundown Port Gellhorn (an abandoned vacation spot) or Ambrosia, far from the coast, with factories dirtying the skies and rider gangs ruling the empty roads.

And the city itself, Vice, stand in for Miami, will be revisited from 2003's GTA Vice City, a game that took place in the 1980s. This time, it's set in the current time, and according to Rockstar, "it is still the sun and fun capital of America". These are the official descriptions from Rockstar of all six major locations in GTA 6.

GTA VI map: all locations confirmed by Rockstar

Vice City

The glamour, hustle, and greed of America captured in a single city. Each neighbourhood has something to offer, from the pastel art deco hotels and bright white sands of Ocean Beach, to the bustling panaderías of Little Cuba and the bootleg brands of the Tisha-Wocka flea market, out to the VC Port, the cruise ship capital of the world.

Leonida Keys

Life in this tropical archipelago isn't flashy but it's easy. Get your buzz on and pull up a deck chair but look out — you are right on the doorstep of some of the most beautiful and dangerous waters in all of America.

Grassrivers

You never know what lies beneath the surface of this primordial expanse. The gators may be the most famous attraction, but there are far deadlier predators and weirder discoveries among the mangroves.

Port Gellhorn

Cheap motels, shut-down attractions, and empty strip malls won't bring the tourists back, but there's a new economy in this once-popular vacation spot. It's fuelled by malt liquor, painkillers, and truck stop energy drinks. Jump on a dirt bike and hold onto your wallet.

Ambrosia

In the heart of Leonida, American industry and old school values still reign supreme — whatever the cost. The Allied Crystal sugar refinery provides the jobs, while the local biker gang provides almost everything else.

Mount Kalaga

A national landmark up against the state's northern border, Mount Kalaga offers prime hunting, fishing, and off-road trails. In the lush surrounding backwoods, hillbilly mystics and paranoid radicals live far from the prying eyes of the government.

Are you excited for GTA VI? The game launches on May 26, 2026, on PS5 and Xbox Series X.