Beyond: Two Souls is getting a TV adaptation

Beyond: Two Souls is joining the line-up of games getting TV adaptations. The series based on the 2013 Quantic Dream title is already in early development, with Elliot Page's Pageboy Productions helming the project.

Back in 2013, Page originally starred in the game alongside Willem Dafoe. The game's storyline follows a young woman with supernatural abilities. It follows her journey as she seeks to carve out a normal life while being pursued by the government and other strange beings.

"Filming the game was one of the most challenging and fulfilling acting experiences of my career," Page told Deadline. "The story's rich narrative and emotional depth offer us a fantastic foundation. We want to create a unique vision of the characters and their journeys that resonates with fans and newcomers."

"We are absolutely thrilled to collaborate again with Elliot Page on this project," said Quantic Dream director David Cage. "I was blown away by his acting performance in the game, and I couldn't think of anyone else to tell this story with the same passion on another medium. Beyond: Two Souls is a very special game for millions of players around the world who were moved by the story of Jodie and Aiden, and their journey in life and beyond. I know that Elliot has all the talent and instinct to make it something really unique on TV."

Beyond: Two Souls was originally shown off at Tribeca Film Festival, where it was praised for its cinematic approach to video games. Quantic Dream titles are often renowned for their cinematic nature, and so translating one to TV sounds like a no-brainer.