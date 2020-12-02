Beyond: Two Souls' actor Elliot Page announces he's transgender

You're watching Advertisements

A brave and important message, but also full of humanity and hope, has been published in the past few hours on Elliot Page's social profiles. The actor, born as Ellen Page and known for his performances in Juno, Inception and The Umbrella Academy, presented himself via his social channels with his new male name, announcing that he's transgender and also offering a touching message in which he tells his long and difficult path that led him to recognise and accept himself as such.

The performer, who also lent his performance in Beyond: Two Souls (Quantic Dream's adventure game originally released on PlayStation 3 in 2013 and later on PlayStation 4 and PC), has asked to be identified as a man from now on and to use "he/they" as pronouns when talking to him. In 2014, Page made a coming out, claiming to be gay, and later, in 2018, he got married to choreographer Emma Portner.

We can only do Elliot a big good luck for this new important phase of his life, in which he will be free to fully express his personality and identity.