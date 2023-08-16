Beyond the Spider-Verse gets a release date update

HQ

Fans were heartbroken to see that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse had been indefinitely delayed a few weeks ago. Now, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have given us an update on the end to Miles Morales' animated trilogy.

Speaking with Digital Spy, promoting their new film Strays, the producers and writers of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse couldn't give us a new date to look forward to. Instead, when asked for an update Lord said: "Those conversations are thankfully above our paygrade, but I can tell you we're already hard at work on it, and we'll take the time it takes to make it great."

Miller then added: "What we're trying to accomplish with the film is have it be the most satisfying conclusion to the story than it can be, and take it to places that you haven't been before. And make you laugh and cry, and cheer and think."

After reports of animators being overworked in the latest movie, hopefully this gives them time to produce an excellent movie while maintaining a work-life balance. Perhaps that sounds too good to be true. It is Hollywood we're talking about, after all.