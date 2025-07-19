Beyond the Spider-Verse delayed by three weeks

HQ

The premiere of the final chapter in the Miles Morales saga is still two years away, and now Sony has announced that Spider-Man fans will have to wait a little longer than originally expected for the conclusion. The studio has pushed the premiere back by three weeks, with the new release date set for June 25, 2027.

The reason for the delay? Sony is aiming to maximize the film's appeal among younger audiences, hoping that the timing will better coincide with school summer breaks - allowing kids to hit theaters just as their vacation starts.

This isn't the film's first delay. Director Phil Lord has previously emphasized the importance of wrapping up the trilogy the right way and taking the extra time needed to fine-tune the final chapter - for the fans.

"We know how important this franchise is to so many people around us. We just could not run it back. So, we decided we needed to take the time to make sure we got it just right."

