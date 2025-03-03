Beyond the Márquez, the Thai GP had an unexpected, Japanese protagonist

HQ

The first MotoGP race of the season was a dream start for href="https://www.gamereactor.eu/for-the-first-time-two-brothers-top-the-podium-in-a-motorcycling-competition-1506613/" title="For the first time, two brothers top the podium in a motorcycling competition">Marc Márquez</a>, one of the main contenders for the World Champion title this year, after he and his brother Álex made a perfect weekend with the sprint and the race. However, one other figure was protagonist last weekend, and it wasn't Pecco Bagnaia. We are talking about Ai Ogura, 24-year-old Japanese racer who became the first rookie in his debut at the top motorcycling category since Márquez himself in 2013 (third).

Ogura couldn't catch Bagnaia for the third place, but was. Ogura is new in MotoGP, but has a vast experience in the lower categories, winning Moto2 last year, earning him a promotion with the American team Trackhouse MotoGP Team, partnering with the Spaniard Raúl Fernández. His first weekend "exceeded our expectations", as Ogura himself said.

Trackhouse Racing debuted last year in MotoGP, taking the spot left by RNF Racing. It is unusual for an American team to compete in MotoGP, which is more followed in Europe. Trackhouse acts as a satellite team for the Italian Aprilia, and with no podiums won by their drivers Raúl Fernández, Lorenzo Savadori and Miguel Oliveira last year (their best race place was sixth), it is outside the radar of most of the fans.

However, Ai Ogura could radically change that, and put Trackhouse as a competitive team this season, and the Japanese as a rising star. Next GP will be in Arentina, on March 16.