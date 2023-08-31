It's been six years since Ubisoft re-revealed Beyond Good & Evil 2, but development hasn't exactly gone smoothly after that. In fact, the game has overtaken Duke Nukem Forever as longest in-development game, so it's understandable that many have given up on this game ever seeing the light of day and therefor stopped talking about it. Ubisoft should expect a lot of questions about the project again moving forward though.

Because the Entertainment Software Rating Board reveals that the original Beyond Good & Evil is getting a 20th Anniversary Edition on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch. The summary is the same as the original's , so it's impossible to say if this version will include any kind of upgrades and extra content or not. The anniversary is on the 14th of November, however, so we'll get official details (and with that questions about Beyond Good & Evil 2 from fans) fairly soon.