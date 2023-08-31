Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Beyond Good & Evil

Beyond Good & Evil is getting a 20th anniversary edition

Expect many to start asking Ubisoft about the sequel again.

It's been six years since Ubisoft re-revealed Beyond Good & Evil 2, but development hasn't exactly gone smoothly after that. In fact, the game has overtaken Duke Nukem Forever as longest in-development game, so it's understandable that many have given up on this game ever seeing the light of day and therefor stopped talking about it. Ubisoft should expect a lot of questions about the project again moving forward though.

Because the Entertainment Software Rating Board reveals that the original Beyond Good & Evil is getting a 20th Anniversary Edition on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch. The summary is the same as the original's , so it's impossible to say if this version will include any kind of upgrades and extra content or not. The anniversary is on the 14th of November, however, so we'll get official details (and with that questions about Beyond Good & Evil 2 from fans) fairly soon.

Beyond Good & Evil

