Beyond Good & Evil - 20th Anniversary Edition will come with a new mission tied to Beyond Good & Evil 2

Yesterday, it was revealed that we'd be getting a new, 20th anniversary edition of Beyond Good & Evil. The first sign of life for this IP in a long time had fans overjoyed and ready to explore the classic game again.

But, as per the game's website, it won't just be old content with a fresh coat of paint. Apparently, a new mission will be exclusive to the new edition. It will go into Jade's childhood and explore how she links to Beyond Good & Evil 2.

This is particularly exciting because it once again confirms Beyond Good & Evil 2 is in the works. Whether we'll see anything from it soon is probably unlikely, as Ubisoft didn't show off anything at the recent Ubisoft Forward showcase.