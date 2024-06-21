Beyond Good & Evil 20th - Anniversary Edition launches next week

Many were surprised when Beyond Good & Evil - 20th Anniversary Edition didn't show up in Ubisoft's Forward showcase earlier this month, as it was officially announced last November and even playable for a short while before being taken down from the Xbox Store. The French publisher assured fans that we'd get more information today, and it kept its word.

The trailer below reveals that Beyond Good & Evil - 20th Anniversary Edition will launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch the 25th of June. This means you'll be able to play this new version with prettier graphics, higher framerate, reorchestrated soundtrack, better controls and more on Tuesday.

Now we just have to wait for data miners to find anything even close to mentioning Beyond Good & Evil 2 in the game...