Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition announced

Yesterday we reported about a major leak that revealed Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition. How major, you might ask? Well, not only did the title leak with images and all the Achievements - the actual game was even available to some users.

This kind of making it hard to pretend the game doesn't exist, so Ubisoft has now confirmed it on X. Unfortunately, it won't be released this month (as the original Beyond Good and Evil turned 20 years old a few weeks ago), and Ubisoft says they "cannot wait to show you more about this special edition, more news to come in early 2024". Regarding the version some people already downloaded and played, Ubisoft claims that it wasn't finished, adding they "want to assure our community that this version is not indicative of the final game".

We also get to know that Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition the launch is set for early 2024, with Ubisoft finally stating that they're "dedicated to making it an experience that truly honors the legacy of the original".