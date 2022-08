HQ

Ubisoft has time and time again been forced to reiterate that Beyond Good & Evil 2 still is in development, but we've just received the first real proof of that in years.

Sarah Arellano, whose previous credits include World of Warcraft and the upcoming Saints Row, reveals that she's been hired as a lead writer on Beyond Good & Evil 2, so it sounds like the game still is a ways off even if it's definitely being worked on.