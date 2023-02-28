Beyond Good & Evil 2 managing director leaves amid French labour investigation

HQ

Beyond Good & Evil 2 is one of those games that seems locked in development hell, and while we occasionally hear the good thing about it, the upcoming game from Ubisoft does not seem to be in decent shape.

Further proof of this comes from Kotaku, which has claimed that French authorities are currently investigating Ubisoft Montpellier, fearing that its employees are suffering from sickness and burnout.

As part of this, it was confirmed that Guillaume Carmona, managing director of Beyond Good & Evil 2, would not be returning to the office. "Given the length of the development cycle with Beyond Good & Evil 2," a Ubisoft spokesperson said. "The Montpellier development team is undergoing well-being assessments through a third-party for preventative measures and to evaluate where additional support may be needed."

It seems that Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still not even in the pre-production phase of development, as a creative vision has not yet been settled on. With the turmoil caused by the investigation, this is likely just going to push work on the game back even further, but the development of a title that's been stuck in limbo for well over a decade shouldn't come at the cost of the staff working on it.