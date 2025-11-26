Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still in development and Ubisoft is hiring

HQ

What's the status of Beyond Good & Evil 2? The game was announced 17 years ago, and there are still no signs that development is nearing completion. However, we have been receiving reports every now and then that suggest that it has not been cancelled after all, and that's what we're going to talk about today.

Eurogamer has noticed a job listing from Ubisoft Montpellier, where they are looking for a technical sound designer, and they make no secret of which project this person will be working on. In the presentation, we can read:

"Beyond Good & Evil 2 is an action-adventure open world game set in a captivating space opera universe and the direct prequel to the 2003 cult classic. Based on a breakthrough technology driven by the proprietary Voyager engine, Beyond Good & Evil 2 aims to offer a seamless experience of exploration and space piracy across a solar system full of exotic locations, colorful characters, and mysteries to uncover, solo or with friends."

A year ago, we reported that Fawzi Mesmar had become the new creative director for the game after the previous director, Emile Morel, tragically passed away in 2023. As for when we'll get to see something from Beyond Good & Evil 2, we can only guess. The Game Awards would normally be our best bet, but after 17 years, it's a bit like Half-Life 3 and it may/may not be coming, and we don't know when.