Beyond Good & Evil 2 has overtaken Duke Nukem Forever to be longest in-development game

HQ

Beyond Good & Evil 2. You have probably heard of that game, likely because it was announced back in 2008 with a CGI trailer and yet it still isn't here, and there are no signs of it arriving anytime soon either. But why are we telling you this? That's because this very title has now taken the record of the longest in-development game, taking the record from Duke Nukem Forever, a game that was in development for what seemed to be, fittingly, forever.

As noted by Gamesindustry.biz's Brendan Sinclair on Twitter, Duke Nukem Forever went 5,156 days from announcement until release, whereas Beyond Good & Evil 2 has now gone 5,234 days. This now makes BG&E2 the holder of the Guinness World Record for this very situation.

Considering it really does seem like BG&E2 won't be coming in the near future, it looks like this record will continue to grow for some time.